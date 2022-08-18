Black Caps fall to first ODI defeat in over two years

The Black Caps have lost their first ODI in two-and-a-half years, falling to a five-wicket defeat to the West Indies in Barbados.

Michael Bracewell walks off after being dismissed LBW against the West Indies in the first ODI at Barbados. (Source: Associated Press)

Top-order batsman Sharmarh Brooks was the only man to pass 50 in the low scoring affair riddled by rain delays. He finished with 79 as the West Indies easily chased down New Zealand's paltry total of 190.

Sent into bat, New Zealand lost wickets frequently and were unable to build any significant partnerships before being bowled out in the 46th over.

Six players got starts and passed 20, but captain Kane Williamson ended up being the top scorer with just 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Indies were never really under any pressure during their chase, and eased to the target in just 39 overs.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two wickets apiece while Mitchell Santner took one.

The defeat was the Black Caps' first in the format since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Their previous loss was against Australia in March 2020 before the rest of the series was cancelled due to the pandemic. They had won 10 straight ODIs since then.

The next ODI between against the West Indies is at the same ground on Saturday (NZT).