Black Caps fall to first ODI defeat in over two years

Source: 1News

The Black Caps have lost their first ODI in two-and-a-half years, falling to a five-wicket defeat to the West Indies in Barbados.

Michael Bracewell walks off after being dismissed LBW against the West Indies in the first ODI at Barbados.

Michael Bracewell walks off after being dismissed LBW against the West Indies in the first ODI at Barbados. (Source: Associated Press)

Top-order batsman Sharmarh Brooks was the only man to pass 50 in the low scoring affair riddled by rain delays. He finished with 79 as the West Indies easily chased down New Zealand's paltry total of 190.

Sent into bat, New Zealand lost wickets frequently and were unable to build any significant partnerships before being bowled out in the 46th over.

Six players got starts and passed 20, but captain Kane Williamson ended up being the top scorer with just 34.

The West Indies were never really under any pressure during their chase, and eased to the target in just 39 overs.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two wickets apiece while Mitchell Santner took one.

The defeat was the Black Caps' first in the format since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Their previous loss was against Australia in March 2020 before the rest of the series was cancelled due to the pandemic. They had won 10 straight ODIs since then.

The next ODI between against the West Indies is at the same ground on Saturday (NZT).

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

LIVE: Severe weather warnings around NZ as deluge continues

2

Photos: Flooding as wild weather lashes Nelson

3

One person wins $8.2 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

4

Storage unit likely to be first focus of human remains investigation

5

Yacht dashed against rocks on Auckland's Tamaki Drive

Latest Stories

LIVE: Severe weather warnings around NZ as deluge continues

Russians must leave nuclear plant to make it safe – Zelensky

Over 300 properties evacuated in Nelson - Minister

Video shows huge scale of Nelson's Maitai River flooding

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

Related Stories

Black Caps lose to West Indies in third T20

Black Caps dominate West Indies in second T20 to win series

Ross Taylor reflects on all-time great Black Caps career

Trent Boult released from NZ Cricket contract