Charges laid after pair allegedly fled cops on volcanic plateau

A man and woman who allegedly fled from police in the North Island's volcanic plateau have been found and charged by police.

The man, 35, will appear in court in Taupō on Tuesday charged with failing to remained stopped, shoplifting, receiving, burglary and a drug-related charge.

The woman, 33, is due to appear on Wednesday on a drug-related charge.

At around 8.30am on Monday police identified a vehicle of interest on the Desert Rd (State Highway 1).

The vehicle, a trailer it was towing, and the quad bike on the trailer had been reported stolen in Rangitikei on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle fled when police signalled for it to stop and it was then found abandoned around 9am on Monday near Lake Rotoaira on the Volcanic Loop Highway.

Police said they were was concerned for anyone fleeing into this area who may be unprepared for the elements, without food and appropriate clothing.

A police dog team tracked the pair for two hours through bush and blackberry and there were found at around 2pm on Monday.