Charges laid after pair allegedly fled cops on volcanic plateau

Source: 1News

A man and woman who allegedly fled from police in the North Island's volcanic plateau have been found and charged by police.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The man, 35, will appear in court in Taupō on Tuesday charged with failing to remained stopped, shoplifting, receiving, burglary and a drug-related charge.

The woman, 33, is due to appear on Wednesday on a drug-related charge.

At around 8.30am on Monday police identified a vehicle of interest on the Desert Rd (State Highway 1).

The vehicle, a trailer it was towing, and the quad bike on the trailer had been reported stolen in Rangitikei on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle fled when police signalled for it to stop and it was then found abandoned around 9am on Monday near Lake Rotoaira on the Volcanic Loop Highway.

Police said they were was concerned for anyone fleeing into this area who may be unprepared for the elements, without food and appropriate clothing.

READ MORE: Group who fled police on volcanic plateau located

A police dog team tracked the pair for two hours through bush and blackberry and there were found at around 2pm on Monday.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland health boss Pauline Hanna

2

Labour's special caucus meeting on Gaurav Sharma to be held today

3

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

4

Trump says FBI 'stole three passports' in Mar-a-Lago raid

5

Opinion: Confronting my bully at our high school reunion

Latest Stories

Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

50,000 potential mobile phone use offences in safety camera trial

Johnny Depp directing his first film in 25 years

Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

Full video: National's Luxon holds media conference from Christchurch

Related Stories

Man acting 'aggressively' at Auckland train station causes delays

Murder charge laid over death of Auckland health boss Pauline Hanna

Invercargill stabbing: Man critical injured at his home

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested in Mataura after assault