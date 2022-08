Police are speaking with two people who fled from officers in the North Island's volcanic plateau.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

It comes after the occupants of a vehicle fled from officers on the Desert Rd on Monday morning.

Police alleged the vehicle was stolen in the Rangitikei District on Sunday night after an "incident".

It was recovered near Lake Rotoaira on the Volcanic Loop Highway (State Highway 46) and is being forensically examined.

Police say a man and woman are speaking with police.