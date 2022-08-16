Canterbury residents urged to save ED for emergencies

Canterbury residents have been urged to present at urgent care facilities only in an emergency amid an influx of patients waiting to be seen and staff illnesses.

On Monday, 366 people presented to Christchurch Hospital’s Emergency Department. At 7pm there were 131 people being cared for in the department, with many more waiting for care.

Thirty-eight per cent of people attending ED needed to be admitted for further treatment and care.

In addition, Moorhouse Medical’s Urgent Care facility will operate on reduced hours again this week amid ongoing staff illness. The facility will close at 4pm on weekdays and 2pm on the weekend.

Anyone requiring urgent care outside the facility’s hours has been asked to present at Riccarton Clinic or the 24-Hour Surgery, or call 111 if it is an emergency.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury acting chief medical officer Dr Richard Laing has asked people to save the Emergency Department for emergencies.

“Please remember if you are really unwell, we want to see you. I want to apologise to those who are having to wait,” Laing said in a media release on Tuesday.

“It’s not ideal, particularly for those who are unwell and are waiting to be moved through to a ward.

"There is no single condition causing the issue, it is a range of winter illnesses affecting staff and the community."

Laing urged Canterbury residents to ensure their vaccinations are up to date and to continue to wear face masks.

Anyone unsure of how urgent their condition is have been advised to contact Healthline for free advice.

Information on self-care can be found on the Te Whatu Ora Waitaha website, the Stay Well This Winter booklet and Healthinfo Waitaha.