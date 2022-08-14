Under-manned All Blacks show courage to bounce back against Boks

The All Blacks have won an epic Test victory against South Africa, coming from behind without the sinbinned Beauden Barrett to beat the world champions 35-23 at their Ellis Park fortress to provide a respite from their losing streak and the criticism that has come with it.

All Blacks midfielder David Havili, who scored a late try, leaps into action against the Boks. (Source: Photosport)

It was a performance built on courage and resilience, with David Havili and Scott Barrett scoring two converted tries in the final six minutes after the Springboks had taken a narrow lead for the first time in the 68th minute.

Whether the victory means under-fire head coach Ian Foster is retained remains to be seen, but what is for certain is that the All Blacks have retained the Freedom Cup and have scored their first points in the Rugby Championship. The win also snapped a three-Test losing streak.

“I’ve got no idea,” Foster replied when asked whether he will still be coaching the team for their next Test against Argentina in Christchurch a week on Saturday. “I’m just going to enjoy tonight.”

The win was built on that rare thing for the All Blacks this year: a good start, which was capitalised on throughout the first half by an attacking momentum sparked by the excellent No.10 Richie Mo’unga.

Mo’unga, who kicked six from seven in front of goal, had the backline running as well as it has all season; his passing game in particular allowing his outside players a freedom to play in space.

He was backed up by a pack clearly determined to front up physically after they were second best at the breakdown during last week’s 26-10 defeat in Nelspruit, with hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, lock Sam Whitelock and loose forwards Shannon Frizell and Ardie Savea hugely impressive.

With second-five David Havili mostly kicking intelligently (one bungled exit play excepted), the Boks were breathing heavily from near the start and in fact replaced their entire front row after 36 minutes.

And yet, after Sam Cane and Taukei’aho went over for tries for the visitors, and the Boks appeared to be cracking, back they came via pacey backs Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi. It made for a hugely absorbing and entertaining Test.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a pretty stressful time,” Foster said.

“We’re trying to get it right as a team. We’ve worked hard. It’s never easy when you come off a few losses. I’m so proud.”

Sam Cane scores the All Blacks' first of four tries against South Africa at Ellis Park. (Source: Photosport)

If ever a man needed a Test try to bolster his and his nation's confidence, it was Cane, no stranger to recent criticism himself, after wing Will Jordan held the defence perfectly before delivering his pass.

It was no more than the All Blacks deserved, and it was another indication that the Boks’ preference for charging up and in on defence could be exploited.

With Mo’unga, who earlier kicked a penalty from a handy angle, doing just that with his ability to see space and use it with a wide pass or kick, and the All Blacks clearly up for the physical challenge, the visitors were growing in confidence.

Earlier they couldn’t capitalise on the sinbinning of fullback Damien Willemse for a cynical ruck offence after the outstanding Savea was released down the left by a Havili kick-pass, the loose forward brushing past Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard.

But the All Blacks, led by the physicality of Taukei’aho and Frizell, were making inroads against a side which lost wing Kriel to a head injury after a collision with Caleb Clarke after only nine minutes.

And their belief, along with their score, was bolstered by the converted try from close range from Taukei’aho.

With time ticking down on the half, that the Boks’ felt the need to replace their entire front row before 36 minutes was another indication that things weren’t going to plan for the world champions, although a poor exit from from the All Blacks after the second try, and a poor missed tackle on centre Am by Clarke, allowed the Boks back in.

With both sides exchanging penalty goals after the break, the All Blacks struggled to find the momentum they enjoyed in the first half, with the Boks getting success in the outside channels.

Mapimpi, denied a try due to an earlier obstruction on Whitelock, was soon over the line again for one awarded by the busy and occasionally over officious referee Luke Pearce, and another penalty for Pollard allowed the Boks to take the lead after Beauden Barrett was yellow carded for an off-the-ball tackle.

This time the All Blacks weren’t to be denied, however. Despite playing with a man down and midfielder Quinn Tupaea on the side of the scrum in place of Cane, the visitors scored two superbly-taken tries.

“It just confirms our team’s belief in each other,” said Rieko Ioane, who was prominent on attack at the end. “We know there are doubters at home as well, but we know what we’ve got.”

Unlike last weekend, the All Blacks dealt with the high ball well, with Jordan and Jordie Barrett prominent, cutting off a valuable source of attacking opportunities for the Boks.

Their defensive lineout also functioned well, with Whitelock responsible for at least three steals.

Cane, asked if he was proud, said: “Proud’s an understatement, mate. Through adversity, it really challenges your character. This group has plenty of character. There’s never been a question of how much we care… it was just about getting a few things right.”

Prop Fletcher Newell, the 22-year-old who made his Test debut when running on to help defend a lineout drive, was one of the many All Blacks to get things right. And make things right, too.

All Blacks 35 (Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei’aho, David Havili, Scott Barrett tries; Richie Mo’unga 3 cons, 3 pens)

South Africa 23 (Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi tries; Handre Pollard 2 cons, 3 pens)

Halftime: 15-10