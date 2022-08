One person died following a single-vehicle crash on SH25A in Coromandel on Sunday.

In a statement Fire and Emergency said they were called to the crash in Hikuai, at 7.27pm.

The sole occupant died at the scene according to police.

Kopu-Hikuai Road remains closed with diversions at Kopu to the south and at State Highway 25 to the north.