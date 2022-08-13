Woman in her 50s left bleeding after hit and run, police seek driver

Source: 1News

A Christchurch woman in her 50s was hit by a white van and left on the road, bleeding from head injuries, as the driver fled the scene.

The white van invovled in a Christchurch hit and run. (Source: NZ Police)

The incident took place just after 8:20pm on Friday, according to a police statement. The woman was crossing Marshlands Road at the intersection with Voss Street when she was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

The driver did not stop to check on her.

Police are seeking any information which may help locate the driver of the white van, which had pipes along its roof and would have been missing the left wing mirror, which was found at the scene.

To contact police phone 105 and quote file number 220813/5063.

