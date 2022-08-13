Shots fired at house in Auckland's Glen Innes for second time

Shots were reportedly fired at a house in Auckland's Glen Innes for a second time on Friday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police were called to Taniwha St about 10.30pm following a report a firearm was discharged towards a house.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing."

Stuff is reporting the house is the same one shot at on July 19. Two vehicles were damaged in that shooting, with 1News filming a van with its rear windscreen and a window shot out.

Neighbours told Stuff they heard around five to eight shots on Friday night.