Gunshots fired at house in Auckland's Glen Innes

Two vehicles have been left damaged after gunshots were fired at a house in Glen Innes, Auckland on Tuesday night.

Armed policeman guards house in Glen Innes Auckland after it was shot at. (Source: 1News)

Police said the incident happened at around 11.48pm on Taniwha St.

No one was injured in the incident but two vehicles were damaged.

Van damaged from gunshots at property in Glen Innes, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday morning 1News filmed a van at the propety with its back window and another window shot out.

The offenders left the area in a vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Armed officers are guarding the house as the police investigation continues.