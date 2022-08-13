'Positive 100%' - Labour MP on reaction to bullying allegations

Labour MP Gaurav Sharma says he has received "positive" reactions from constituents over his allegations of bullying in Parliament.

It comes as a day after running an op-ed in the NZ Herald, where he said there was rampant bullying in Parliament, Sharma then wrote a long social media post on Friday night containing a raft of allegations.

Speaking to 1News at a Hamilton community market on Saturday morning, Sharma was asked what the response to his claims has been like from voters.

"All of it has been positive, 100% of it, we've got lots of people here wearing shirts (Gaurav Sharma shirts) and even non-members coming up to take photos and giving good feedback," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he has had support from senior Labour Party members, Sharma said he has had one missed call from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that was followed up with a text.

"It was a generic text basically saying 'I wanted to check up on you and make sure you are OK?'".

Tune into 1News at 6pm for more on this story.

Sharma added he is doing well mentally and is "perfectly fine".

"If anything it was the last one and a half years that was stressful no the last two days."

READ MORE: Labour MP Gaurav Sharma accuses minister of being ‘main bully’

In response, a number of Labour MPs say they don't believe there's a bullying culture in Parliament in the way Hamilton West MP Sharma has claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayesha Verrall, herself a first-term Labour MP, told 1News at Wellington Airport she hadn't experienced bullying in Parliament and had always felt supported.

Labour West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor and MP Andrew Little said there were no bullies in Labour.

Labour Māngere MP Aupito William Sio said he was surprised by Sharma's allegations.

"I've never felt that. It is an environment that can be quite tough, at times, and I'm sad we were there and that we didn't understand that's what his experience was.

"I wish he had reached out. But, nonetheless, we're hoping that support is given to him by the Parliamentary Service and by our whips. I haven't had a chance to talk to him. So, we'll get a chance to reach out and see how he's doing," Sio said.

In his opinion piece, Sharma criticised the Parliamentary Service - which provides administrative support services in the precinct - and alleged that "member-to-member and party-to-member bullying rampant in Parliament is - I believe - promoted and facilitated by this very organisation".

He claimed that the service did this "by working behind the scenes with the whips office, the offices of the leaders of various parties, along with the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister's Office".

ADVERTISEMENT

A Labour spokesperson said in a statement on Friday night the party disputes his allegations.

“As previously stated there have been ongoing issues between Gaurav and some of his staff that his Facebook post provides further confirmation of,” the spokesperson said.

“We believe we’ve handled this matter appropriately and in accordance with the normal processes when staffing issues are raised.”