One person has died and three others are injured after a crash in Auckland's Clevedon early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Papakura-Clevedon Rd about 1am.

Police say those injured sustained moderate injuries.

The road remains closed while contractors repair a power pole.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.