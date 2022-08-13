Auckland local elections 2022: Official mayoral candidates

Twenty-two Aucklanders have made their bids to become mayor of the super city this year.
The list of candidates was published by Auckland Council on Friday.
Current mayor Phil Goff, who announced he would retire from politics in February, was not on the list.
Most of the candidates are running as independents.
Auckland mayoral candidates for 2022 listed in alphabetical order by surname.
John Alcock
Viv Beck - Independent
Gary Brown - Independent
Wayne Brown - Fix Auckland
Tricia Cheel - STOP Trashing Our Planet
Efeso Collins - Independent
Tony Corbett - Independent
James Malcolm Dunphy
David John Feist
Alezix Heneti - Independent
Robert Hong Hu - Independent
Ted Johnston - New Conservative
Michael Kampkes - Independent
John Lehmann - Independent
Lisa Lewis
Craig Lord - Independent
Pete Mazany - Independent
Michael Morris -Animal Justice Auckland
Phil O'Connor - Christians Against Abortion
John Palino
Ryan Earl Pausing
Dani Riekwel