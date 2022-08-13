Auckland local elections 2022: Official mayoral candidates

Source: 1News

Twenty-two Aucklanders have made their bids to become mayor of the super city this year.

The list of candidates was published by Auckland Council on Friday.

Current mayor Phil Goff, who announced he would retire from politics in February, was not on the list.

Most of the candidates are running as independents.

Auckland mayoral candidates for 2022 listed in alphabetical order by surname.

John Alcock

Viv Beck - Independent

Gary Brown - Independent

Wayne Brown - Fix Auckland

Tricia Cheel - STOP Trashing Our Planet

Efeso Collins - Independent

Tony Corbett - Independent

James Malcolm Dunphy

David John Feist

Alezix Heneti - Independent

Robert Hong Hu - Independent

Ted Johnston - New Conservative

Michael Kampkes - Independent

John Lehmann - Independent

Lisa Lewis

Craig Lord - Independent

Pete Mazany - Independent

Michael Morris -Animal Justice Auckland

Phil O'Connor - Christians Against Abortion

John Palino

Ryan Earl Pausing

Dani Riekwel

