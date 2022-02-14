Auckland Mayor Phil Goff won't seek re-election this year

Phil Goff has announced he will retire from politics later this year.

Phil Goff

The Auckland mayor announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in 2022.

In an announcement made on Monday morning Goff said he would give his full energy and commitment to the role for the next seven months, and would consider options for his future in “due course”.

“It’s more than 40 years since I was first elected to office as MP for Roskill in 1981 and I believe it’s time to pass the baton to a new generation of leadership,” Goff said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve two terms as the Mayor of Auckland, the city I grew up in and that I love.

“I want to thank the people of Auckland for having twice elected me by large majorities and for giving me the mandate to lead our city.”

Goff thanked his wife Mary, his family, deputy mayor Bill Cashmore for his contribution, and the many councillors he had worked with.

“While the pandemic has created huge challenges, the city has made real progress over the last five and half years. We have made the biggest investments Auckland has ever seen in infrastructure for transport and water. This has reversed decades of underinvestment, where infrastructure spending did not keep up with population growth.

“As Mayor, I am proud that I have been able to lead councillors to work collaboratively and constructively to meet the challenges of the pandemic and work towards our vision of creating a sustainable, inclusive and world-class city."

Auckland councillor Efeso Collins in January announced he would be running in October's mayoral race.

The Manukau ward councillor is now the only Labour-aligned candidate vying for the role, after North Shore ward councillor Richard Hills announced on Thursday that he wouldn't be running.

“I’m only three months into this important role as a parent and as a result, I won’t be putting my name forward as a candidate in the mayoral election,” Hills said.

Hills' announcement avoids a head-on contest with Collins, as he was heavily tipped to run in the race with Labour Party endorsement.

Controversial businessman Leo Molloy is also running for the top job.