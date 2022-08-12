Man caught at scene of New Plymouth jewellery store burglary

A man has been arrested after being caught at the scene of a theft at a jewellery store in New Plymouth early on Friday morning.

Handcuffs (file picture).

The 24-year-old is also alleged to have been involved in an earlier burglary at another jewellery store in the city, "where high value items were taken".

Police said the "first burglary took place on Devon Street West on Friday 29 July and substantial damage was caused to the shop".

"The man was taken into custody last night after being caught at the scene of the second burglary at a store on Devon Street East around 2.30am [today, Friday August 11]."

The man has been charged with three counts of burglary, in relation to the two incidents in New Plymouth and another in Auckland.

The Auckland burglary was around 11.30pm on May 27 at a department store on Customs Street West.

A "number of clothes and perfumes were taken in this burglary", police said.

The 24-yaear-old is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

