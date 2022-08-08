North Shore vape shop ransacked amid string of overnight burglaries

Source: 1News

A number of Auckland businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab attacks overnight.

Damage to Birkenhead vape shop

Damage to Birkenhead vape shop (Source: Shanan Halbert MP)

In South Auckland a Kiwibank/ Post Shop in Ōtara and a Liquorland in Takanini were hit, while on the North Shore, a vape shop in Birkenhead was also targeted.

Police also said an allegedly stolen Mazda Demio was located near the Liquorland burglary on Great South Rd.

Two males aged 15 and 18 will appear in Manukau Youth Court charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

"Police are also investigating overnight burglaries at commercial premises in Howick, Ōtara and Manukau."

Police said they found a tool at the Birkenhead incident which is believed to have been used to gain entry.

A stolen white Toyota Aqua was seen leaving the scene.

Vape2Go owner Ying Wang estimates stock worth $5000 was taken. The company's head of operations said it's the second store that's been vandalised in a week.

It comes after police announced a new national retail investigation support unit (NRISU) in November, to address concerns raised by the retail sector which reports growing concerns over retail offending.

READ MORE: Govt announces $6m to help ram-raided businesses

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the AM Show on Monday that more than 30 people had been caught and 200 charges laid so far, after the establishment unit targeting ram-raids and smash-and-grabs.

But Dairy and Business Owners Group Chair Sunny Kaushal told 1News he doesn’t think the Prime Minister has accepted there is a serious problem, and that there needs to be more resource given to police to tackle the issue.

“There is a crime emergency in New Zealand and it needs a national discussion. The Government needs to acknowledge there is a serious problem,” he said.

He is organising a public meeting involving mayoral candidates on the issue.

He said four candidates had already been in touch with him regarding policies they would bring in relation to reducing Auckland crime.

On Saturday afternoon, armed robbers hit the high-end watch store The Hourglass on Auckland's Queen St.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Foster's 'massive concerns' about hit on Barrett by serial offender

2

Snow disrupts travel in parts of South Island

3

'Infuriating' - Iwi angry after tourists taken to wāhi tapu pools

4

Woman's death in Cambridge treated as homicide

5

'Domino effect' led to Hawke's Bay mother living in van, on benefit

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 13 deaths reported, 4006 new cases

Body found at Cape Foulwind near Westport

Dixon beats McLaughlin for Kiwi 1-2 in Nashville Indy race

Uila Mau'u 'lost for words' after claiming boxing bronze

Snow disrupts travel in parts of South Island

Related Stories

Woman's death in Cambridge treated as homicide

One dead after car crashes into bus stop in South Auckland

What should happen to Auckland's port? Mayoral candidates weigh in

Further arrests over damage to Cambridge cemetery