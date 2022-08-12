Government House pianist recognised for musical legacy

Few people will have seen quite as much of Government House as Bruce Greenfield.

"I started here in 1967 with Sir Bernard Ferguson," he says, as he walks past the coats of arms of all 13 Governors-General he's played for.

For close to 60 years he's played at investitures, ceremonies and functions.

"It's probably one of the establishments in NZ that you could describe as having a slightly upstairs downstairs type feeling. That's been fascinating. It's like a never ending movie of Bridgerton or something."

ADVERTISEMENT

He's even played his part, figuratively and literally on the keys, as a tool for soft diplomacy.

"Often I'd have to play at a dinner for say the Polish Prime Minister. That was a wonderful occasion, I remember that was with Jenny Shipley as Prime Minister. I went through my diary and I picked music from his country specifically, and the reaction of the assembled guests, many of whom were in the Polish entourage, was phenomenal."

"Jenny Shipley was over the moon, I became Jenny Shipley's best friend after that evening I remember," he says with a chuckle.

He also got to forge special relationships with the Governors-General themselves, especially those like Dame Patsy Reddy, who was already a friend through connections at NZ Opera.

"When we first went to Government House, when it was all very new to us, he was a friendly face," Dame Patsy said. "One that we knew, and it was lovely to see that he was a constant attender there."

She says they could hear Greenfield entertaining guests from the Governor-General's private quarters situated directly above the ballroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There'd be a certain point (before investitures) where he'd start playing Nessun Dorma, which happens to be one of our favourites. When we heard him start playing Nessun Dorma, we'd know it was about time for us to head downstairs for the ceremony."

After playing background music, and anthems for countless ceremonies and investitures, it's Greenfield's time to be recognised with an Absolutely Positive Wellingtonian Award by the council.

"Most these people are doing things because they want to do it, because they see a value in it, they want to serve other people. But sometimes it's really nice to pat them on the back and say hey, well done."

The award is long overdue recognition according to those who have worked alongside Greenfield, like opera singer Margaret Medlyn.

"I thought being in a musical family I knew music, he taught me how to learn music properly. He's an unrecognised force of shaping the musical life, particularly in Wellington but also in Auckland and probably all through the country."

"It's time he was recognised because he has facilitated, and quietly encouraged a wide genre of music - the ballet, music theatre all sorts of other things, Jazz, this that and the other - and he loves music. He loves people who work hard. And I think he will be quietly pleased, and a number of other people will be quietly pleased, or very pleased that he's got that recognition."

In a cruel twist, Bruce was unable to attend the awards in person having contracted Covid-19 on the morning of the ceremony, so delegated the task to his long-time friend Medlyn.