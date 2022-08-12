8 injured in 4-car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Source: 1News

Eight people have been injured following a four-car crash on Auckland's State Highway 1 on Friday afternoon.

Traffic delays on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp

Traffic delays on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp (Source: NZTA)

Emergency services were called to the Southern Motorway, near Ellerslie, around 1.18pm, police said.

Three people are in moderate condition after the crash, while five are in a minor condition.

"Two ambulances, one rapid response unit, one first response unit and one manager are responding to the scene to treat eight patients," a St John spokesperson told 1News.

The lane is temporarily blocked while the scene is cleared, however traffic is moving through the area.

