Police seek public's help finding missing Rotorua kayaker

Police are seeking the public's help finding a kayaker who went missing on Lake Rotorua on Wednesday afternoon.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

The 18-year-old Māori man was last seen around 2.30pm on the western side of the lake and was reported missing when he didn't return.

His orange and blue kayak was discovered during a search.

Police are now urgently asking for any information or sightings of the man potentially seen exiting the lake, or in the water, from 2.30pm onward.

He is described as about 188cm tall, with a slim build, and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should call 111 and quote event number P051519937.

