Plane lands on California freeway, bursts into flames

Source: 1News

The moment a plane touched down on a US freeway and burst into flames has been captured in striking footage from eyewitnesses.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, with the pilot and passenger escaping just moments before the single-engine plane caught alight.

Pilot Andrew Cho said "it felt like a hard bump, the plane stalled and we fell to the ground".

"We were already losing altitude so there was no way I could make the airport."

Upon touching down, the plane somehow avoided most of the traffic, only clipping a single utility vehicle who occupants were also unharmed.

"Absolutely very fortunate today that traffic was light," Levi Miller of the California Highway Patrol. "And the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided a very bad tragedy."

"I guess this is about the best outcome you can want," Cho said.

