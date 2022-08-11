Person injured, 2 teens arrested in Auckland airgun shooting

Source: 1News

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in relation to a firearms incident that left one person in hospital, according to police.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said an airgun was discharged on Fulljames Ave, Mt Roskill around 3:10 am on Wednesday.

One person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound but is now in a stable condition.

One 16-year-old has been charged with wounding with reckless regard and another has been charged with reckless discharge of an airgun.

Police have recovered the airgun and the two teenagers are set to appear in court.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

