'Pretty yuck' - Willis on women's underwear pic from Uffindell's old flat

National Party MP Nicola Willis says she felt "pretty yuck" after hearing of new allegations involving embattled MP Sam Uffindell's university days.

The Tauranga MP was stood down by party leader Christopher Luxon on Tuesday night pending an investigation into allegations around bullying behaviour.

New claims emerged on Thursday morning that Uffindell and five other male students had lived in a filthy, vermin-invested flat as a third year student in 2004.

The Dundas Street flat had been visited three times by a Dunedin City Council health inspector, who raised concerns around rat urine and the build-up of rubbish which provided a breeding ground for insects and rats.

It also prominently featured a coat hook displaying women's underwear as trophies.

Luxon confirmed he had seen an image of the underwear first seen in a story by the Otago Daily Times.

"As a dad of a daughter at university, [it's] not great," he said.

Deputy party leader Nicola Willis told reporters on Thursday she had also seen the image.

"Look, I'm sure I'm not alone that when I looked at the picture of women's underwear, in particular, I felt pretty yuck," Willis said.

She said an independent investigation ordered by Luxon into the claims is a "very good course of action".

National MP Sam Uffindell with party leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: Breakfast)

"It allows allegations to be thoroughly explored and for both alleged victims and others to make sure that their perspective is considered.

"When that report is completed, Christopher Luxon will have the opportunity to consider it and decide on next steps."

Willis said while the scandal around Uffindell deepens, she believes he is "doing OK".

"We've ensured that there is support around him. I don't want to put words in his mouth."

The 38-year-old Uffindell on Tuesday admitted to joining three others in a late-night assault of a younger boy when he was 16. The incident led to his expulsion from the prestigious King's College, in Auckland.

It was followed by allegations on Wednesday from a woman who flatted with Uffindell as a student at the University of Otago for several months in 2003. She told RNZ he was "verbally abusive" and would trash the house after drunken- and drug-fuelled outbursts.

She moved out after Uffindell began "smashing on my door and yelling obscenities and basically telling me to get out - 'hit the road, fatty'."

"I ended up climbing out of my bedroom window and ran to a friend's house to stay the night. I feared for my safety. I was scared," she said.

Uffindell has said he "enjoyed a student lifestyle" while at the University of Otago - drinking and at times smoking marijuana - but rejects any accusation he engaged in behaviour that was intimidating or bullying.