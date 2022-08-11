Breakfast celebrates 25th birthday, relives some hilarious moments

Source: 1News

Breakfast has celebrated its 25th birthday today and the team looked back on some of the memorable moments over the past quarter century.

The TVNZ show debuted on August 11, 1997, with Mike Hosking and Susan Wood the first hosts.

Since then it’s been a fixture in Kiwis’ living rooms in the mornings - fronted by an array of broadcasters, some who’ve gone on to become household names in Aotearoa.

TVNZ staff - Simon Dallow, Pippa Wetzell and Dan Corbett among others, wished the show happy birthday in a video message.

Former hosts Hilary Barry and Jack Tame were on the couch to reminisce about their time on the show.

Today’s birthday show looked back at a number of memorable on-air mishaps over the show's 25 years – from Rawdon Christie stumbling over his words to a reporter running into a dog on a beach.

The birthday show was hosted by Matty McLean, Melissa Stokes and Jenny Suo.

Breakfast's 25th birthday. (Source: 1News)

EntertainmentTelevision

