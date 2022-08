A person has been injured in a shooting involving an air gun in Mt Roskill, Auckland in the early hours of Wednesday.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services rushed to a property on Fulljames Ave at around 3.10am.

The person, who had a single gunshot wound, was taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not life threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are investigating the incident and say they "believe an air gun was used".