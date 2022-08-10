NRL stars showered with love by NZ fans in funny TikTok video

The Bulldogs are one of the most famous teams in the NRL, but they’ve endured some lean years in recent seasons. Still, a TikTok video from Tuesday that has been widely shared shows some of the New Zealand fanbase have retained their undying love for the team.

In the video posted on kefe.cm’s account that starts “when you tell your boys that the bulldogs are at coffee club” two excited young fans can be seen making their way through the squad at an Auckland coffee shop dishing out handshakes.

Some special love is reserved for Bulldogs and NSW star Matt Burton, who gets a hug from behind from the fan wearing a Bulldogs jacket.

The video finishes with the duo sitting down with the players as if they’re members of the squad.

The Bulldogs, who are currently 12th on the NRL ladder after getting the wooden spoon last season, are in Auckland to face the 14th placed Warriors on Friday.