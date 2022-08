A man critically injured after falling from a vehicle in the Bay of Islands over the weekend has died.

The 31-year-old was found on Paihia Road, south of Opua, shortly before 4am on Saturday, August 6.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time," police said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.