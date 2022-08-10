Air NZ working to get desert-bound planes back in the skies

Source: 1News

After a tough few years things are starting to pick up for the global airline industry and for Air New Zealand, the time has come to get more planes back in the sky.

Some have been in mothballs in California since the pandemic hit, so staff are working through the process of getting a 115-tonne airliner back in the sky after it's been sitting in the desert for two-and-a-half years.

Victorville in the Mojave Desert is the perfect place to store aircraft, dry and hot, no rust or damp worries, even after 696 days.

The new climate in the Californian desert has taken some getting used to for engineer James Lonsdale.

An Air NZ plane at Victorville in the Mojave Desert

An Air NZ plane at Victorville in the Mojave Desert (Source: Seven Sharp)

"It was a bit of shock coming from winter in Christchurch to a summer here in Victorville where the temperatures are hitting 39, 40 degrees," he said.

Old mate ZK-OKP is the first place to take flight, but it's not just about flicking the switch and firing her up.

Each Boeing 777-300 takes six to eight weeks to get ready.

Servicing is done on everything from flight operating systems, to tyres, to the upholstery on the seats.

Then it's the long haul back to Auckland for another check up and check over before it's all aboard for taking passengers back across the Pacific.

New ZealandTravelTransport

Popular Stories

1

University flatmate of Uffindell says she 'didn't feel safe'

2

Trent Boult released from NZ Cricket contract

3

Spark issues refunds after 'misleading' 113,000 broadband customers

4

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

5

New allegations against Uffindell 'serious and concerning' - Luxon

Latest Stories

ASB's cash profit up 9% to $1.42 billion

Air NZ working to get desert-bound planes back in the skies

Engaging with young people key to tackling bullying, expert says

Trent Boult released from NZ Cricket contract

Inspirational Hawke's Bay nurse celebrates 50 years on the job

Related Stories

Passenger who booked flight months in advance upset at being bumped

Landslide blocks part of Wellington CBD road, 12 homes evacuated

Train driver, Napier accident survivor meet

Finishing touches added to new $38m Māngere bridge