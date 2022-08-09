Truck crashes into house north of Auckland

Source: 1News

One person has received serious injuries after a truck crashed into a West Harbour property on Tuesday afternoon.

A truck is seen lying on its side outside a Hobsonville Road property.

A truck is seen lying on its side outside a Hobsonville Road property. (Source: 1News)

A spokesperson for the police said the two-vehicle incident took place on Hobsonville Road at around 3pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two fire trucks attended the scene and departed by 3.26pm.

Hobsonville Road is currently closed between Fitzherbert Avenue and Cyril Crescent.

"Motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays and to avoid the area if possible," a police spokesperson said.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Foster's 'massive concerns' about hit on Barrett by serial offender

2

All Blacks officially drop to record low in world rankings

3

Serial teen sex offender fighting to keep name secret forever

4

Mo'unga: ABs' failure to cope with Boks' pressure 'a bit of an uppercut'

5

The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

Latest Stories

Serial teen sex offender fighting to keep name secret forever

Truck crashes into house north of Auckland

Man left waiting months for unique robot gets apology from NZ Post

US flight attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

Some Kiwis turning to TikTok for financial advice

Related Stories

Fair Go: Parents cry foul over pay rates for pamphlet delivery

Train driver, Napier accident survivor meet

Body found at Cape Foulwind near Westport

North Shore vape shop ransacked amid string of overnight burglaries