Truck crashes into house north of Auckland

One person has received serious injuries after a truck crashed into a West Harbour property on Tuesday afternoon.

A truck is seen lying on its side outside a Hobsonville Road property. (Source: 1News)

A spokesperson for the police said the two-vehicle incident took place on Hobsonville Road at around 3pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two fire trucks attended the scene and departed by 3.26pm.

Hobsonville Road is currently closed between Fitzherbert Avenue and Cyril Crescent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays and to avoid the area if possible," a police spokesperson said.