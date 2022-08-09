Rodgers' use of hallucinogenic tea didn't violate NFL’s drug policy

Source: Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during an offseason retreat isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy.

Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers. (Source: Associated Press)

Rodgers discussed on “The Aubrey Marcus Podcast” last week how he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020, before the third of his four MVP seasons. Ayahuasca is defined as a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that it wouldn’t have triggered a positive test result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies collectively bargained by the NFL and its players’ association.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported McCarthy’s comment.

Rodgers said on the podcast that the retreat gave him “a deep and meaningful appreciation for life” and added that “I came back and knew I was never going to be the same.” Rodgers said he believed the experience helped pave the way for his success that year.

Sport

Popular Stories

1

Spark issues refunds after 'misleading' 113,000 broadband customers

2

Olivia Newton John's fans, co-stars pay tribute after her death

3

Foster's 'massive concerns' about hit on Barrett by serial offender

4

Passenger who booked flight months in advance upset at being bumped

5

Serial teen sex offender fighting to keep name secret forever

Latest Stories

Rodgers' use of hallucinogenic tea didn't violate NFL’s drug policy

Spark issues refunds after 'misleading' 113,000 broadband customers

Not enough candidates contesting local government roles

Parliament votes to scrap three strikes law

Ardern says her focus is on New Zealanders, not polling results

Related Stories

Opinion: Comm Games still a hit - and it's time they return to NZ

'The games for everyone' - Birmingham 2022 comes to an end

NZ's stellar Comm Games coming to an end in closing ceremony

Cycling hero Aaron Gate named NZ flagbearer for closing ceremony