Olivia Newton-John dies after battle with breast cancer, aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died in Southern California after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

The British-born, Australian-raised singer and actress is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.

Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.

She is also a multi-platinum selling singer, with two singles and two albums having earned the stamp from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Newton-John also represented the UK in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Long Live Love.

She finished fourth in the competition, held in Brighton, losing out to Abba, with their hit song Waterloo.

Newton-John also campaigned extensively for environmental and animal rights issues.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease (Source: Supplied)

Husband John Easterling wrote in a statement on Newton-John's social media that she "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

Travolta paid tribute to Newton-John in an Instagram post saying: "You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Newton-John is survived by her husband as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.