National orchestra has female conductor for first time in 75 years

It’s taken 75 years, but the national orchestra has for the first time played with a woman as the principal conductor.

Thirty-five-year-old Gemma New was appointed to the role in February and had her first concert with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra on Thursday night in Wellington.

It’s a dream role for New who grew up in Wellington going to NZSO concerts.

“I was an usher here at the MFC (Michael Fowler Centre), as a teenager, and I stood at the door and listened to every concert and was really inspired by the music-making of this orchestra,” said Ms New.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was a violinist in youth orchestras before picking up the baton, attending a two-year conducting boot camp in Baltimore, US For the past 12 years she’s been based in the US, conducing orchestras across North America.

Since it formed in 1947, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has had 18 male principal conductors. Women have guest conducted in the past, but Ms New is the orchestra’s first woman in the main role.

Classical music reviewer Peter Mechen said more women are breaking into the once male-dominated profession and it’s no longer sensational to see a woman on the podium.

He recalls the late NZSO conductor Franz-Paul Decker being asked what he thought of female conductors. “He said, as only Decker could say, “I find them aesthetically unpleasing.”

“I’m sure he would have changed his mind if he’d seen her [Gemma New] conduct,” said Mechen.

He said New’s engaging style was creating a buzz among audiences.

“She’s very engaging on the podium. She creates a kind of aura of spontaneity in her music-making,” said Mechen.

ADVERTISEMENT

New said each concert requires a lot of energy and focus. She said it’s important to be relaxed.

“I had an epiphany growing up in this career field that if I’m relaxed, I’m 50% of the way there,” she said.

New will hold the role of NZSO principal conductor for the next three years.