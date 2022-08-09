Man charged with murder after woman's death in Cambridge

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Cambridge early on Monday morning.
Police arrived at a property on Richmond Road in Cambridge at around 1.20am on August 8 and found the woman dead at the scene.
A man was arrested in Te Aroha on Monday afternoon.
Police said in a statement on Tuesday they "wish to thank members of the public who provided information that assisted Police as the incident unfolded yesterday".
"We know this was a distressing incident for our Te Aroha and Cambridge communities."
The 42-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.
Police say they are not seeking anyone else over the woman's death.