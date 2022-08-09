Man charged with murder after woman's death in Cambridge

Source: 1News

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Cambridge early on Monday morning.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police arrived at a property on Richmond Road in Cambridge at around 1.20am on August 8 and found the woman dead at the scene.

A man was arrested in Te Aroha on Monday afternoon.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday they "wish to thank members of the public who provided information that assisted Police as the incident unfolded yesterday".

READ MORE: Man arrested after woman found dead

"We know this was a distressing incident for our Te Aroha and Cambridge communities."

The 42-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else over the woman's death.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Olivia Newton-John dies after battle with breast cancer, aged 73

2

Passenger who booked flight months in advance upset at being bumped

3

Boks winger suspended over dangerous Beauden Barrett tackle

4

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

5

Foster's 'massive concerns' about hit on Barrett by serial offender

Latest Stories

Luxon supports Uffindell, says he should have been told about attack

Current systems failing single parents - advocate

Oceania Care sorry for 'shocking' treatment of rest home resident

US sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles

Ten charged over Taupō brawl involving rival gang members

Related Stories

Ten charged over Taupō brawl involving rival gang members

Men and teen with gang connections charged with murder of young dad

Patient dies after 'fatigued' Waikato ED doctor misses lung lesion

North Shore vape shop ransacked amid string of overnight burglaries