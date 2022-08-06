Massive tree falls on parked car in Hagley Park

A massive tree has crushed a car after toppling over in Christchurch's Hagley Park on Saturday morning.

Police say the tree will "take some time to remove".

"Motorists are advised the westbound lanes of Harper Ave, at the northern end of Hagley Park, are blocked due to a fallen tree," police said in a statement.

"Contractors have been advised but the tree is likely to take some time to remove.

"Motorists are asked to take alternate routes."

Police say there were no injuries from the incident, although "a couple of cars" were hit by the tree.

