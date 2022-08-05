Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

Gale-force winds have blown over at least two campervans in the lower South Island on Friday, as police urge Southland road users to be cautious.

A rolled campervan up Coronet Peak, Queenstown. (Source: Supplied)

On Coronet Peak in Queenstown, one visitor spotted a rolled campervan on his way down from the mountain.

"We were skiing at Coronet Peak and the wind came up about lunch time, 1pm," Arno Bynevelt told 1News.

"As we were coming down, we saw the campervan blown off the side of the car park.

"It's been blowing gusts of around 100km/h, I think there was a gust of around 140km/h at the top of the mountain earlier.

"Presently it's blowing and raining."

In Southland, a second campervan blew over near Mossburn around 2pm on Friday police say, with the two occupants both unharmed.

The incident took place on Mossburn Five Rivers Road.

Around the same time, a truck rolled near the intersection of Hillas Road and Mossburn Five Rivers Road.

The driver of that vehicle was also uninjured.

The intersection is partially blocked as police and contractors respond, with police warning it may be some time before the truck can be removed with tow wagons due to the ongoing high winds.

"Motorists especially those with high-sided vehicles, including caravans and campervans are advised to exercise extreme caution while driving in the area today or avoid driving at all, if possible."

SH97 is closed between Mossburn and Lowther due to very high winds, NZTA tweeted on Friday afternoon.