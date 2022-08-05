NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

Source: 1News

Kiwi super heavyweight Uila Mau'u has defeated St Lucia's Lerin Regis by knockout to guarantee himself at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 30-year-old, competing at his first Commonwealth Games, took two minutes and 34 seconds to take down his opponent with a stinging right hand.

He will face England's Delicious Orie in his semi-final on Sunday morning.

The Kiwi missed out on Tokyo Olympics qualification but when he was selected to fight in Birmingham, he said "I feel now it's like redemption for myself."

He was the only New Zealander to win in the ring on Friday, with Troy Garton and Wendell Stanley losing their bouts.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

US basketball star sentenced to 9 years jail in Russia

2

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

3

Trial date set for Timaru woman accused of murdering her 3 children

4

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in remote Northland community

5

NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

Latest Stories

Topp Twins share cancer battle update, thanks fans for support

Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings

Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

Aussie wife to meet Scottish husband in squash mixed doubles

Trial date set for Timaru woman accused of murdering her 3 children

Related Stories

Aussie wife to meet Scottish husband in squash mixed doubles

Judoka Kody Andrews embraces proud parents after emotional silver

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

Scans reveal Ayris won pole vault bronze on fractured foot

Top Stories

NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

Scans reveal Ayris won pole vault bronze on fractured foot

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

Georgia Williams adds to cycling medals with time trial bronze