NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

Kiwi super heavyweight Uila Mau'u has defeated St Lucia's Lerin Regis by knockout to guarantee himself at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 30-year-old, competing at his first Commonwealth Games, took two minutes and 34 seconds to take down his opponent with a stinging right hand.

He will face England's Delicious Orie in his semi-final on Sunday morning.

The Kiwi missed out on Tokyo Olympics qualification but when he was selected to fight in Birmingham, he said "I feel now it's like redemption for myself."

He was the only New Zealander to win in the ring on Friday, with Troy Garton and Wendell Stanley losing their bouts.

