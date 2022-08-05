Flight delays due to fog at Auckland Airport for second day

Travellers hoping to fly in or out of Auckland Airport are in for a second day of disruption with fog again causing problems.

It doesn't appear to be as bad as Thursday but there is still a thick layer of fog around much of the city.

At least five flights have been cancelled so far, with more delays expected.

We are experiencing fog at Auckland Airport – delays and cancellations are expected. For the latest flight information visit https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 4, 2022

Passengers should check with their airline or on the airport's website for the latest information.

On Thursday, 13 domestic-regional flights were cancelled and four were delayed due to the fog at Auckland Airport.