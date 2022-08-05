Flight delays due to fog at Auckland Airport for second day

Travellers hoping to fly in or out of Auckland Airport are in for a second day of disruption with fog again causing problems.
It doesn't appear to be as bad as Thursday but there is still a thick layer of fog around much of the city.
At least five flights have been cancelled so far, with more delays expected.
Passengers should check with their airline or on the airport's website for the latest information.
On Thursday, 13 domestic-regional flights were cancelled and four were delayed due to the fog at Auckland Airport.