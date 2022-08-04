Flight delays at Auckland Airport due to fog

Fog restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport this morning with travellers being warned to expect cancellations and delays to flights.

Much of Auckland is waking up to a thick blanket of fog.

"Air New Zealand have confirmed that approximately seven domestic regional flights have been cancelled and four domestic regional flights have been delayed, due to the fog," the airport said in a statement at 7.10am.

Main trunk domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by fog.

International flights have not been affected by the fog.

However four international flights are listed as cancelled on the airport's website.

All four cancelled flights were due to depart for Chile at 6.30am.

The airport says passengers should check with their airline for the latest flight information.