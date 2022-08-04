Light plane reported missing in Southern Alps

A light plane has been reported missing in the Southern Alps after leaving Franz Josef around 9am Thursday morning.

Weather has so far hampered efforts to undertake a search.

It was en route to Rangiora, but was reported overdue.

Air traffic control notified the Rescue Coordination Centre its assistance may be required at 11am, and efforts to begin a search are now underway, although the weather has so far hampered efforts to get rescue crews in position.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said "Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve".

"A RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist."

