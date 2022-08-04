Light plane reported missing in Southern Alps

A light plane has been reported missing in the Southern Alps after leaving Franz Josef around 9am Thursday morning.
It was en route to Rangiora, but was reported overdue.
Air traffic control notified the Rescue Coordination Centre its assistance may be required at 11am, and efforts to begin a search are now underway, although the weather has so far hampered efforts to get rescue crews in position.
The Rescue Coordination Centre said "Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve".
ADVERTISEMENT
"A RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist."