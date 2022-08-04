Georgia Williams adds to cycling medals with time trial bronze

After a stunning week at the velodrome and Thursday morning's mountain biking success, Georgia Williams has kept the good times rolling with a road cycling bronze in the women's time trial on Thursday night (NZ time).

Georgia Williams. (Source: Associated Press)

Entering the 28.8km Wolverhampton course eighth in the 31-strong field, Williams finished 19 seconds ahead of Australia's Georgia Baker to ensure her place on the podium.

The 28-year-old was consistently quick through the road race, sitting third comfortably throughout the checkpoints as she looked to catch up to leader Grace Brown from Australia.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Brown was setting a blistering pace after being the second rider to take the course, averaging 43km/h throughout her run as she quickly laid down markers that were simply too much for the rest of the field to handle.

England's Anna Henderson showed the only potential signs of challenging Brown for the gold when she was just 4.53s back at the first checkpoint 8.9km into the race, but after Henderson fell back to a 23.06s deficit by the halfway mark, it became clear she would have to race for silver with Williams.

In the end, the English cyclist finished 33.35s behind Brown but 46.72s ahead of Williams for the silver.

The bronze medal adds to a silver Williams earned four years ago on the Gold Coast in the same event with fellow Kiwi Mikayla Harvey finishing 20th on Thursday evening while Henrietta Christie was unable to start the race.

The bronze adds a 16th medal to the 30-strong cycling team's tally for New Zealand so far at the Games after the track squad earned 13 medals at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London and Sam Gaze and Ben Oliver took gold and silver respectively in the men's cross country mountain biking on Thursday morning.