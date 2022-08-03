80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

Source: Associated Press

A man armed with a rifle was shot by a quick-acting convenience store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery in Southern California.

This surveillance image provided by the Riverside Sheriff's Department shows a suspect during an armed robbery in Norco.

This surveillance image provided by the Riverside Sheriff's Department shows a suspect during an armed robbery in Norco. (Source: Associated Press)

The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2.45am on Sunday (local time, 9.45pm Sunday NZT) in Norco, a city that bills itself as "Horsetown USA."

Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The owner grabbed a shotgun and fired one round from behind the counter, according to video aired by KCBS-TV. An employee identified the owner as an 80-year-old man to the TV station.

The suspects fled as one screamed, "He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!"

The sheriff's department commended the employee's actions.

READ MORE: No charges for Virginia cop who pepper-sprayed army lieutenant

"In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects," according to a statement.

Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be from a shotgun blast. The other three suspects were found at the hospital in the BMW, which had been previously reported as stolen. Law enforcement found stolen guns in the SUV.

Three suspects were arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. They are being held on US$500,000 (NZ$799,000) bail.

The main suspect remained in the hospital in critical but stable condition. He will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

2

Reopening Auckland WWII tunnels dismissed by Beck's mayoral rivals

3

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

4

80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

5

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

Latest Stories

De Villiers to fight for bronze medal in judo

Clareburt on track for third medal, Fairweather beats teen phenom

Aussie defence force to undergo significant review

Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

Related Stories

Covid forcing more Fijians into global crime gangs - minister

Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan during controversial visit

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

Explainer: China's trouble with Taiwan