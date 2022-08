There are 7113 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

738 people are in hospital with the virus, 21 less than Monday.

Fifteen people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, one less than Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday there were 5312 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

More to come