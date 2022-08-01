Covid-19: 28 deaths reported, 5312 new cases

There are 5312 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

Rapid antigen tests (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

759 people are in hospital with the virus, 47 fewer than Sunday.

Sixteen people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, four more than Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 65.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 799, up from 768 this time last week.

Twenty-eight more people with the virus have died.

Of the 28 people who have died, two were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and ten were aged over 90.

Of these people, 12 were women and 16 were men.

Four were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairāwhiti, three were from Hawke's Bay, three were from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, one was from Southern.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (511), the Bay of Plenty (206), Canterbury (708), Capital and Coast (439), Counties Manukau (523), Hawke's Bay (142), Hutt Valley (204), Lakes (115), MidCentral (209), Nelson Marlborough (153), Northland (132), South Canterbury (87), Southern (395), Tairāwhiti (37), Taranaki (141), Waikato (420), Wairarapa (44), Waitematā (724), the West Coast (31) and Whanganui (88).

The location of three new community cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6990.

There have been 269 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2284 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8780 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 48,911. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Sunday there were 4238 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.