From gold medals to a horror crash, day three at the Commonwealth Games had it all.

Joshua Wilmer celebrates after winning gold in the 100m breastroke. (Source: Associated Press)

It was another successful day for the Kiwis with Corbin Strong winning gold in the men's track cycling scratch race while swimmers Lewis Clareburt and Joshua Wimer added two more gold medals to New Zealand's tally.

Tupou Neiufi also claimed silver in the pool, while both the men's and women's sevens sides clinched bronze.