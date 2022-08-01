NZ Sevens sides bounce back to win bronze medals

The Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens have defeated Canada and Australia respectively to win bronze medals at Coventry on Monday morning.

Alena Saili of the Black Ferns runs towards the try-line in New Zealand's bronze medal win over Canada. (Source: Photosport)

First up, the Black Ferns Sevens finished their Commonwealth games campaign with a tough 19-12 victory over the Canadians, coming out firing early on as they wanted to make up for their heart-breaking loss to their Aussie rivals in the semi-finals the day before.

It was a dominant first-half by the Kiwis with Michaela Blyde getting the scoring going.

Blyde's try was followed up by Kelly Brazier with a Tyla Nathan-Wong conversion making it 12-0 going into the second half.

Canada struggled to make many metres in the first seven minutes after some relentless defence and speed from New Zealand forced them to make errors.

Krissy Scurfield also got a yellow card in the first few minutes for Canada giving the Kiwis an advantage early.

With less than three minutes to go, Alena Saili scored a try after an impressive run to take the game to 19-0 in what looked like it was game over.

But Canada didn't finish without a fight as Piper Logan blitzed past the Kiwi defence with a determined run and try through the middle to get her side seven points in the match.

Canada continued to put pressure on New Zealand in the final moments, crossing the line in the final moments but in the end, it was New Zealand taking home another medal.

The All Blacks Sevens then also clinched bronze after a 26-12 victory over Australia.

At halftime, they led 14-7 in what looked like a game that could go down to the wire, but a commanding second-half from the Kiwis sealed the game.

Australia finished with a remarkable try from Henry Patterson who managed to keep the ball in play and over the line while he was in the air.

Leroy Carter made a big impact with two tries for the Kiwis as team New Zealand continue to add to their medal tally.