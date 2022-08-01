Evacuated Lower Hutt residents putting on 'brave face'

A Stokes Valley resident who was evacuated from her family home following weeks of torrential rain is putting "on a brave face".
Behind the brave face, there is plenty of uncertainty and trepidation for Jaime Philips.
"We've been in the house for 17-and-a-half years. Before that my mother-in-law built the house, so my husband and sister-in-law grew up there."
She and her husband Tim have also raised their 13-year-old son at the same family property.
"Trying to have my son understand that we're probably not going to go home. It's hard for him."
Philips spends most of her time volunteering, and helping others. But now it's her family on the receiving end of the generosity of others.
"People that we've never met before have messaged and offered (food & accommodation) and it's been overwhelming and wonderful at the same time."
The slip on their property happened after heavy storms lashed the region last month, closing one of the main roads below.
Following the initial geo-tech reports organised by Hutt City Council, they were advised that they wouldn't be allowed back into their home for the foreseeable future.
The bank is currently supported by cement-lined containers, taking up two of the four lanes of traffic.
Geotechnical engineer Bruce Simms has been working in Wellington for the past 15 years, and says this is as bad as it's been.
Between Wellington and Upper Hutt City Councils, there have been over 100 slips recorded in the past month, with roughly 30 of those deemed significant.