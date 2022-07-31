Covid-19: 4238 new cases, 806 people in hospital

Source: 1News

There are 4238 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

Covid-19 RAT.

Covid-19 RAT. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 806 people are in hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in ICU or a high dependency unit.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 65.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 810, up from 762 a week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7183, down from 8600 this time last week.

Sunday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (448), Bay of Plenty (162), Canterbury (595), Capital and Coast (321), Counties Manukau (381), Hawke’s Bay (114), Hutt Valley (161), Lakes (99), Mid Central (172), Nelson Marlborough (103), Northland (104), South Canterbury (60), Southern (339), Tairāwhiti (29), Taranaki (121), Waikato (368), Wairarapa (44), Waitematā (538), West Coast (28), and Whanganui (49).

The location of two new community cases is unknown.

There have been 226 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2901 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 7928 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 50,258. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1,603,545.

There were 6232 cases of Covid-19 reported on Saturday.

