Acupuncturist denies rubbing against woman inappropriately

An acupuncturist has denied rubbing his body against a woman inappropriately during treatment, according to a report from the Health and Disability Commissioner on Monday.

According to the report, a woman went to the acupuncturist for acupuncture, massage, and cupping treatment.

"The treatment provided was not what the woman was expecting, and she claimed that the acupuncturist rubbed his body against her inappropriately, but the acupuncturist denied this and said any contact with the woman was inadvertent," the report states.

However, Deputy Commissioner Carolyn Cooper says the acupuncturist was at fault for not explaining what the treatment would involve adequately.

Cooper accepted a part of the acupuncturists body came into contact with the patient's hand, but was unable to determine what part of the body had touched her hand and if it was a deliberate action.

The report says that Cooper did have "concerns with the acupuncturist’s use of draping to protect the woman’s dignity and privacy, and that he made a comment about the woman’s appearance".

"The woman was in a vulnerable situation - she was partially undressed, and alone in a treatment room with a male practitioner whom she had met only once previously.

"The acupuncturist had an ethical duty to ensure he was maintaining appropriate professional standards and boundaries at all times," said Cooper.

In her final recommendations, Cooper asked the acupuncturist apologise in writing to the woman, and attend training (as approved by Acupuncture NZ) on draping techniques, client privacy, communication with clients, and the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

The report notes the acupuncturist has since made changes to his practice.