Covid-19: 6232 cases, 67 deaths announced

There are 6232 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 769 people are in hospital with the virus.

Eighteen people are in ICU or a high dependency unit.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.

There have been 67 deaths announced which includes deaths between May 12 2022 to July 30 2022.

"This higher number reflects a recent data reconciliation process," the ministry says.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 797, up from 764 a week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 7405, down from 8703 this time last week.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (595), Bay of Plenty (270), Canterbury (886), Capital and Coast (456), Counties Manukau (609), Hawke’s Bay (190), Hutt Valley (222), Lakes (124), Mid Central (218), Nelson Marlborough (172), Northland (184), South Canterbury (117), Southern (475), Tairāwhiti (48), Taranaki (160), Waikato (526), Wairarapa (56), Waitematā (758), West Coast (56), and Whanganui (107).

The location of three new community cases is unknown.

There have been 243 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3467 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,270 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 54,192. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1,599,202.

There were 7605 cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday.