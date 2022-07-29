Divers recover body after Southland crash leaves 1 dead

Source: 1News

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash west of Invercargill on Thursday night.

(file image)

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ferry Rd at about 11.30pm, where police officers discovered a vehicle had crashed through a barrier on a bridge over the Oreti River.

Divers recovered the body of the female driver from the submerged car around 5pm on Friday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner, police said.

Ferry Road has been closed between Staunton Road and Waimatuku Bush Road and diversions remain in place.

