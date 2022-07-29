Beyonce releases message to fans following new album drop

US pop megastar Beyonce has released a heartfelt message following the release of her long-awaited seventh album.

Beyonce's Renaissance album cover art. (Source: Supplied)

Renaissance, a three-act project, comes six years after the release of her last album, 2016's Lemonade.

The album was leaked online 36 hours before its scheduled release at 12am Friday Eastern Time, Variety reports.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic, a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” the Formation hitmaker wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She thanked her children Blue, Sir and Rumi for “allowing me the space, creativity and inspiration”, as well as her “beautiful husband and muse” Jay-Z, who “held me down during those late nights in the studio”.

She also gave a special thank you to her uncle Jonny, the “first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album”, as well as her parents, producers and "Parkwood crew".

It was accompanied by photo of the 40-year-old with her three young children, along with a photo of her parents.

She also paid tribute to “all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long”.

“This is a celebration for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She capped it off with a message to her fans, writing, “I hope you find joy in this music”.

“I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are.”