Kiwi triathlete Thorpe withdraws on eve of Comm Games with Covid

Kiwi triathlete Ainsley Thorpe has been forced to withdraw from at least the individual women's race at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a Covid-19 infection.

Ainsley Thorpe. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Olympic Committee confirmed Thursday evening Thorpe will miss the first race, taking place on the opening day of competition at 10pm NZT on Friday, after falling ill at their pre-Games training camp.

"Currently in Spain with her coach, Thorpe has mild symptoms and is receiving healthcare support," the NZOC said.

"The withdrawal will see New Zealand represented in the Individual Triathlon on 29 July by women Nicole van der Kaay and Andrea Hansen, and by men Tayler Reid, Dylan McCullough and Hayden Wilde."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a cruel blow for Thorpe who was forced to withdraw mid-race at last year's Tokyo Olympics after a nasty crash in the cycling leg of the women's race.

The NZOC said Thorpe remains eligible to be considered for the Mixed Team Relay, taking place two days later on Sunday July 31 pending assessment by the New Zealand Team doctors and RACEG [Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group].

It adds to a growing list of injuries and medical issues for the New Zealand team of 233 athletes in Birmingham with cyclist Ally Wollaston forced to pull out earlier this week after an injury while racing in the Tour de France Femme.

The New Zealand men's hockey team have also had to make two changes in Birmingham with Jordan Cohen covering Joe Morrison who sustained a groin injury in training while Brad Read has replaced Simon Yorston who suffered a broken hand, also in training.